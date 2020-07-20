Prime Minister shows off painting skills during school visit

Boris Johnson has defended the decision not to suspend a senior Tory MP whowas arrested on suspicion of rape. The Prime Minister insisted on Thursdaythat the allegation is being taken “extremely seriously” after theConservatives defied calls to remove the whip from the former minister.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended the government's "world beating" test and trace strategy as a way to prevent a second wave of Covid-19 in the UK.
Although nail salons are reopening nationwide, COVID-19 is still very much an ongoing pandemic. In Washington, under the state's guidelines for personal service providers, that includes nail salons, clients "must self-screen for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 before arriving at the service provider location." But a nail technician named Taylor recently shared a since-removed Facebook post with a screenshot of a text-message conversation she says she had with a customer.
Rapper Wretch 32 joins a Black Lives Matter protest on the streets of Tottenham in north London. Campaigner Stafford Scott says they had no choice but to hold another demonstration to highlight racism in the police force.
As Princess Beatrice turns 32, we look back at an important year for the young royal.
Lebanon's Prime Minister has told ITV News the people of Beirut have a "right" to be furious after the huge explosion which killed dozens and injured many thousands more. In his first interview since the deadly blast on Tuesday, Hassan Diab said people also had a right to be angry with politicians for what he called three decades of corruption in the country.