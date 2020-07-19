Global  
 

Petition Calls On Trader Joe's To Change Its Branding For International Foods
An online petition is calling on Trader Joe's to change the branding of its international foods, calling the packaging racist.

Petition Urges Trader Joe’s to Get Rid of ‘Racist Branding’

The supermarket chain said it was in the process of phasing out names, including Trader Ming’s and...
Eye On The Day 7/20 [Video]

Eye On The Day 7/20

Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Florida, California, and Texas among states hardest hit by COVID-19, Oregon is suing federal law enforcement agencies over protests, and Trader Joe's is..

Trader Joe's Petition Says Company Branding Is Racist [Video]

Trader Joe's Petition Says Company Branding Is Racist

More than 1,700 people have signed a petition urging Trader Joe's to change the labeling of some of its international food products.

