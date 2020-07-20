Global  
 

CoCo County Teen Pushes Trader Joe's to Ditch Comic Ethnic Branding
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:15s - Published
Is the packaging on Trader Joe’s ethnic foods racist?

A teenager in Contra Costa County thinks so and has started a petition to have it removed.

John Ramos reports.

(7-20-20)

