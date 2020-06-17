Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trader Joe's Petition Says Company Branding Is Racist
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:26s - Published
Trader Joe's Petition Says Company Branding Is Racist

Trader Joe's Petition Says Company Branding Is Racist

More than 1,700 people have signed a petition urging Trader Joe's to change the labeling of some of its international food products.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Customers React To Trader Joe's Controversy Over 'Racist' Product Labels [Video]

Customers React To Trader Joe's Controversy Over 'Racist' Product Labels

Trader Joe's has said it will take action following outrage about its product labels that included names like "Trader Ming's," "Trader Jose" and "Arabian Joe." Brittney Hopper reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:47Published
CEO of tech company lashes out at Asian family [Video]

CEO of tech company lashes out at Asian family

The CEO of a tech company is apologizing after he was seen lashing out at Asian-American families at a restaurant in California. The man has been identified as Michael Lofthouse of Solid 8.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:46Published
Aunt Jemima Brand Scraps Racist Packaging [Video]

Aunt Jemima Brand Scraps Racist Packaging

The Aunt Jemima branding will get a new look this fall. It’s parent company Quaker Oats has decided to lose the racist stereotype in its name and logo.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:43Published