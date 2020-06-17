Trader Joe's Petition Says Company Branding Is Racist
More than 1,700 people have signed a petition urging Trader Joe's to change the labeling of some of its international food products.
Customers React To Trader Joe's Controversy Over 'Racist' Product LabelsTrader Joe's has said it will take action following outrage about its product labels that included names like "Trader Ming's," "Trader Jose" and "Arabian Joe." Brittney Hopper reports.
