N. Korea's Kim fires officials for extortion

North Korea’s leader has sacked officials building a hospital after they pressed the public for contributions, media reported on Monday, the second rebuke linked to the high-profile project in a country where such problems are rarely publicized.

Kim had ordered the Pyongyang General Hospital to be built by the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party in October, calling it a "top priority" in improving public health.

But in his latest visit to the site, he sacked a group of project managers, called the construction coordination commission, for failing to allocate a proper budget for the project -- and supplying equipment and materials from ordinary citizens.

State news agency KCNA said Kim "severely rebuked them for burdening the people", and called the incident a "serious digression" from party policy.

Kim had earlier criticized the managers for causing delays with "inattention" and violating unspecified anti-epidemic rules.

KCNA said Kim plans to replace the officials responsible.

Problems like this are rarely publicized in North Korea.