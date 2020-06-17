Global  
 

N. Korea's Kim fires officials for extortion
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:05s - Published
North Korea’s leader has sacked officials building a hospital after they pressed the public for contributions, media reported on Monday, the second rebuke linked to the high-profile project in a country where such problems are rarely publicized.

Lauren Anthony reports

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sacked officials building a hospital for extortion.

They had pressed the public for contributions, media reported on Monday (July 20).

It's the second time he has publicly reprimanded those managing the high-profile project.

Kim had ordered the Pyongyang General Hospital to be built by the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party in October, calling it a "top priority" in improving public health.

But in his latest visit to the site, he sacked a group of project managers, called the construction coordination commission, for failing to allocate a proper budget for the project -- and supplying equipment and materials from ordinary citizens.

State news agency KCNA said Kim "severely rebuked them for burdening the people", and called the incident a "serious digression" from party policy.

Kim had earlier criticized the managers for causing delays with "inattention" and violating unspecified anti-epidemic rules.

KCNA said Kim plans to replace the officials responsible.

Problems like this are rarely publicized in North Korea.




North Korea suspends military plans against South [Video]

North Korea suspends military plans against South

North Korea has decided to suspend military action plans against South Korea, the official KCNA news agency reported on Wednesday, as a report suggested North Korean troops were taking down loudspeakers recently reinstalled at the fortified border. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:47Published
What A Dump: North Korea Prepares To Drop Propaganda, Garbage Onto South Korea [Video]

What A Dump: North Korea Prepares To Drop Propaganda, Garbage Onto South Korea

Business Insider reports North Korea is readying to do a massive litter dump into South Korea. North Korea announced Tuesday it was preparing 3,000 balloons stuffed with more than 12 million propaganda leaflets, as well as cigarette butts and other trash. State media says it's a retaliatory gesture for South Korea failing to stop defectors from dropping anti-Kim Jong Un leaflets into North Korea. Relations between the two are deteriorating even beyond their usual uneasy standoff.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:43Published

UK sanctions Russians and Saudis under new human rights powers [Video]

UK sanctions Russians and Saudis under new human rights powers

The UK sanctions target alleged perpetrators in the killings of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky, as well as others from Myanmar and North Korea. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:49Published
North Korea says 'no intention' to talk to U.S. [Video]

North Korea says 'no intention' to talk to U.S.

North Korea has no intention to sit down with the United States and urged South Korea to "stop meddling," a senior diplomat said on Tuesday, just as a U.S. envoy was due to visit Seoul in an effort to renew stalled nuclear talks with Pyongyang. Ryan Brooks reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:17Published

North Korea says it will send troops to the DMZ [Video]

North Korea says it will send troops to the DMZ

North Korea said on June 17 that it will deploy troops to the tourist resort of Mount Kumgang and the city of Kaesong on the border.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me    Duration: 00:58Published

