Covid update: Bill Gates on 20 crore vaccine doses; Kolkata ambulance scandal
From India witnessing its highest recovery of patients in one day, to philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates commenting on production of a vaccine - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.

India's single-day testing statistics also reached a record high.

Over 4.4 lakh samples were tested in laboratories across the country, taking the total tests conducted past 1.62 crore.

In Kolkata, a case of alleged attempted extortion by an ambulance driver has come to the fore.

The driver allegedly asked for Rs 9,200 for a 6 km trip.

When the passengers, which included two Covid patients said they couldn't pay the exorbitant fare, they were made to disembark from the vehicle.

Also, a breakthrough in Covid research has raised hopes for a new antiviral drug.

Scientists have been able to decode how the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes the Covid-19 illness, camouflages itself in a host cell.

In international news, North Korea may have its first case of infection, while neighbouring China saw more cases, especially in the new hotspot of Xinjiang.

Watch the full video for the other updates on the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 virus.

