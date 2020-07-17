Global  
 

Covid update: Bill Gates on Indian pharma; Oxford vaccine hope; curbs tightened
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:09s - Published
Covid update: Bill Gates on Indian pharma; Oxford vaccine hope; curbs tightened

Covid update: Bill Gates on Indian pharma; Oxford vaccine hope; curbs tightened

From philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates hailing India's pharmaceutical industry, to Oxford university researchers giving promising news from their vaccine trial - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.

India's active cases are just a third of the country's total case tally, as per the government.

This was announced even as India's total number of cases almost reached 10 lakh with single-day increases around 30,000 cases.

Countries like Germany and France are tightening restrictions and rules to prevent fresh surges in infection.

Similar steps are being taken by many states in India.

Watch the full video for more updates on the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.

