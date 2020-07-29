Global  
 

Covid update: India to export 4 crore masks; Mumbai 'relief'; PM Modi-bank meet
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:06s - Published
From the Indian government allowing the export of up to 4 crore masks and 20 lakh medical goggles every month, to Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray announcing 'major relief' in Mumbai after 3 months - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with executives from banks and non-banking financial institutions on July 29, amid a slowdown worsened by the pandemic.

Also, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that schools and colleges in the state may reopen from September 5 if the Covid curve flattens in August.

Watch the full video for the other updates on the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.

lkafle

Lava Kafle Covid update: India to export 4 crore masks; Mumbai 'relief'; PM Modi-ba... https://t.co/U1YQwkiFuQ via @YouTube 17 hours ago


