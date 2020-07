Cuttack's 'Gold Man' gets face mask worth Rs 3.5 lakh; inspired by Pune resident

A man in Odisha's Cuttack splurged a whopping Rs 3.5 lakh on a face mask made of gold.

Alok Mohanty, a businessman, said that he likes wearing gold and thus, is called Gold Man by people in the city.

He said he had the mask made on order at Mumbai's Zaveri market.

He was inspired by Pune's Shankar Kurade who had spent Rs 2.8 lakh on his own mask of gold.

