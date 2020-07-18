Global  
 

Covid update: USA document on Chinese lab; IMA on India tally; EC poll prep
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:04s
Covid update: USA document on Chinese lab; IMA on India tally; EC poll prep

Covid update: USA document on Chinese lab; IMA on India tally; EC poll prep

Here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.

United States of America's government released an internal diplomatic cable which led to suspicion that a virology laboratory in China's Wuhan may be the source of the pandemic.

The Indian Medical Association has said that India is witnessing community transmission which refers to a stage of viral spread in which the source of infection in many cases can't be traced.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has sought suggestions from political parties regarding campaigning for polls.

State Assembly elections are slated in Bihar later this year, and West Bengal next year.

Watch the full video for the other updates regarding the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.

