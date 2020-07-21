Global  
 

Covid update: USA military drill with S. Korea hit; 77% Delhiites susceptible
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:19s - Published
From the NITI Aayog briefing the media about the progress of India's indigenous vaccine trials, to a serological survey suggesting that 77% Delhi residents are still susceptible - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.

The annual military exercise conducted by the security personnel of the United States of America and South Korea seems to be getting affected by the Covid outbreak.

India has amended its export policy regarding personal protective equipment (PPE).

The Amarnath yatra has been cancelled this year.

Watch the full video for the other updates on the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.

