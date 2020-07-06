Global  

Covid update: Infosys flies staff back from US; 1 crore Chinese give exam
From over 1 crore Chinese students giving university entrance exams, to India's recovery rate reaching 61.13% - here are the top ten news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.

The process for clinical trial of India's vaccine candidate, Covaxin, has started at NIMS, Hyderabad.

IT major Infosys repatriated over 200 employees and their families from the United States of America via a chartered flight.

West Bengal is planning a strict lockdown from July 9.

Watch the full video for the other updates on the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.

