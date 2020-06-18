Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nicki Minaj announces pregnancy
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Nicki Minaj announces pregnancy
Nicki Minaj is expecting her first child with her husband Kenneth 'Zoo' Petty.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Watch: Funk Flex Doesn’t Blame Rappers For Snitching, Kim Kardashian’s Worried About Kanye West, YG’s Done W/ Nicki Minaj Forever

Watch: Funk Flex Doesn’t Blame Rappers For Snitching, Kim Kardashian’s Worried About Kanye West, YG’s Done W/ Nicki Minaj Forever The rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on new details...
SOHH - Published

Nicki Minaj Is Pregnant, Expecting Her First Child With Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj is going to be a mom! On Monday, July 20, the superstar rapper took to Instagram to...
E! Online - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Nicki Minaj Dissed By Trippie Redd In New Video [Video]

Nicki Minaj Dissed By Trippie Redd In New Video

Chris Brown and 6ix9ine are twins, allegedly. Katy Perry reveals a time she almost took her own life. Plus - Trippie Redd isn’t a fan of Nicki Minaj.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:13Published
Nicki Minaj Thanks Barbz for Support After 'Trollz' Hits No. 1 on Hot 100 | Billboard News [Video]

Nicki Minaj Thanks Barbz for Support After 'Trollz' Hits No. 1 on Hot 100 | Billboard News

Nicki Minaj Thanks Barbz for Support After 'Trollz' Hits No. 1 on Hot 100 | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:10Published
Lil Nas X denied running Nicki Minaj fan account to keep his sexuality a secret [Video]

Lil Nas X denied running Nicki Minaj fan account to keep his sexuality a secret

Lil Nas X denied running Nicki Minaj fan account to keep his sexuality a secret Lil Nas X denied running a Nicki Minaj fan account because he didn't want people to know he was gay. After he rose to..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:23Published