'Don't be stupid' -Gov. Cuomo tells partiers
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:48s
"Don't be stupid.

That is good advice in life," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told young partiers on Monday.

Cuomo said if people continue to violate social distancing orders he might need to roll back the state's reopening.

Andrew Cuomo Andrew Cuomo 56th Governor of New York

New York (state) New York (state) State in the northeastern United States

