'Don't be stupid' -Gov. Cuomo tells partiers

Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez just cannot win the intellectual policy argument against NY State Governor Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo rejected a call from AOC to tax billionaires who live in New York state and use the money to aid people hurt by the coronavirus-induced economic crisis. Ocasio-Cortez is working to pass legislation that would tax the state's billionaires, who are worth an estimated $566.4 billion. Fox News says the bill is unfeasible and would string opposition from both parties.
Violence in New York City has increased tenfold over the last 45 days. The Daily News reports that murders in the city have skyrockets over 200%. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is dismissing the violence as a natural reaction to unemployment because of the coronavirus. AOC says that "rent struggles" are to blame for the city’s recent crime wave. New York State governor Andrew Cuomo crushed AOC's theory, calling her suggestion “factually impossible.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is pushing for a wealth tax on billionaires for New York state. The tax would be used to help those left out by the federal governments coronavirus stimulus. Sex workers, illegal immigrants, and others would benefit from the billionaires tax. The NY Post and Partnership for New York City claims AOC's tax would lead to a mass exodus of the state’s wealthiest residents.