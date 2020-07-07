John Boyega is 'done' with Star Wars
John Boyega has insisted he is over 'Star Wars' and has much "more" to offer than Finn.
Gary Barlow quase cantou em 'Star Wars 8: Os Últimos Jedi'Cantor revelou que ele deveria cantar em uma cena de um bar em 'Star Wars 8: Os Últimos Jedi', de 2017 - mas sua participação foi trocada por um soldado da Resistência
Gary Barlow lost singing part in Star Wars: The Last JediGary Barlow has revealed he was set to sing in a scene in a bar in 2017s 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' - but his cameo was switched Resistance trooper.
John Boyega to star in 'Borderland'John Boyega is to lead the cast of IRA thriller 'Borderland', which will also feature Jack Reynor, Felicity Jones and Jodie Turner-Smith.