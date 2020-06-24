Global  
 

Oxford coronavirus team 'hopeful' a number of vaccines will be developed
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Professor Teresa Lambe, a key part of the vaccine development team at the University of Oxford, is hopeful that a number of coronavirus vaccines can be developed.

University of Oxford University of Oxford Collegiate research university in Oxford, England

UK's Oxford University coronavirus vaccine candidate is safe and effective with few side effects, early trial results show

 The findings published Monday in The Lancet show the University of Oxford candidate vaccine to be safe and effective in early trials.
USATODAY.com
How might the coronavirus vaccine work? [Video]

How might the coronavirus vaccine work?

Human trials of the coronavirus vaccine candidate being developed at the University of Oxford are reported to be promising.It is thought that early results indicate the jab could provide double protection – generating an immune response which stimulates the body to produce both antibodies and “killer T-cells”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:54Published
William congratulates Oxford vaccine trial team [Video]

William congratulates Oxford vaccine trial team

The Duke of Cambridge has described the work being done in the UK to find a Covid-19 vaccine as "incredibly exciting" and "fascinating", before meeting "guinea pig" volunteers taking part in the University of Oxford trial. William, who said his family is proud of the ongoing efforts by researchers in Britain in the fight against coronavirus, took a trip to the Oxford Vaccine Group’s facility at the Churchill Hospital in the city on Wednesday. Wearing a mask, a protective coat and goggles for much of the visit, the future king toured the laboratory where samples from the clinical trial are being examined by researchers.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published
Prince William visits Oxford hospital fighting Covid [Video]

Prince William visits Oxford hospital fighting Covid

The Duke of Cambridge visited the University of Oxford’s Vaccine Group today to learn more about their work to fight COVID-19. Prince William spent the afternoon at the Churchill Hospital where vaccine trials are now underway. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:17Published

KarenB_LU

Karen Broadhurst, FAcSS RT @RussellGroup: Did you know @UniofOxford has its own vaccine manufacturing facility? Here's a fascinating read about the team and the wo… 12 hours ago

RussellGroup

Russell Group Did you know @UniofOxford has its own vaccine manufacturing facility? Here's a fascinating read about the team and… https://t.co/Y6l0nNihvu 3 days ago

Alex_team

Alejandra Morales RT @DrEricDing: HOPEFUL—Oxford vaccine group may have hit a potential jackpot- “scientists racing to develop a coronavirus vaccine believe… 4 days ago

OrbitStudios

David Brown RT @MikeCormack: In need of some hopeful words? How about this from Sarah Gilbert, the 58-year-old mother of triplets leading the team at… 4 days ago

MikeCormack

Mike Cormack In need of some hopeful words? How about this from Sarah Gilbert, the 58-year-old mother of triplets leading the t… https://t.co/Bh5zIhYrZo 5 days ago


Coronavirus vaccine shows 'promising results' [Video]

Coronavirus vaccine shows 'promising results'

The government has made a deal with AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford to secure access to 100 million doses of the vaccine.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:17Published
Matt Hancock: Oxford trial is a promising step towards coronavirus vaccine [Video]

Matt Hancock: Oxford trial is a promising step towards coronavirus vaccine

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock addresses the House of Commons with the latest updates on efforts against the coronavirus pandemic, and the Government's plans to ensure..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published
UK coronavirus vaccine shows early promise [Video]

UK coronavirus vaccine shows early promise

Oxford University scientists say experimental vaccine prompts a protective immune response in its first human trial.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 10:06Published