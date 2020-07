Rays will be playing at Tropicana Field this season, but the other rays won't ABC Action News - Duration: 01:36s - Published 4 days ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:36s - Published Rays will be playing at Tropicana Field this season, but the other rays won't As Tampa Bay's MLB team takes the field, the "other Rays" will not be back at Tropicana Field this season. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Tampa Bay Rays play first summer camp simulated game



Rays pitchers faced live hitters inside Tropicana Field for the team's first simulated game before the 60-game season begins. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:22 Published 2 weeks ago