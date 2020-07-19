Artist cherishes personal letter Rep. John Lewis weeks before his death

John Lewis, who died after battling pancreatic cancer for months, a high school art teacher inspired by his work will carry a piece of the icon with him forever.



Related videos from verified sources John Lewis Is Remembered As An American Hero



Rep. John Lewis died on Friday night, sending shock waves through the United States. But news of his death quickly led to celebration of his life. Credit: A Plus Duration: 02:07 Published 4 hours ago Nashville civil rights activists remember John Lewis, who helped organize Nashville sit-ins



Nashville civil rights activists say they are grieving the death of Rep. John Lewis, who died Friday night at the age of 80. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 02:54 Published 1 day ago Faith Leaders Mourn The Death Of Rep. John Lewis



A country is in mourning following the death of Rep. John Lewis. Here in Pittsburgh, one local faith leader is remembering the man that inspired her to get involved in the fight for civil rights and.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:24 Published 2 days ago