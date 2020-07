This incredible footage captured by Dane Drefke on Monday (July 20) is the launch of a South Korean satellite called 'ANASIS-II' from launch complex 40 at Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The Falcon 9 carrying the ANASIS-II lifted off at 5:30 PM EDT (2:30 PM PDT), using a first stage booster that SpaceX flew under two months ago.