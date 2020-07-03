Nuno Espirito Santo hails team's improvement as Wolves secure upper-league finish

|
|
Nuno Espírito Santo
Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C.
Wolves beat Palace to maintain Europa League hopesWolves ease past a hapless Crystal Palace side in the Premier League to maintain hopes of playing Europa League football next season.
BBC News
Wolves v Arsenal: Premier League match preview
Crystal Palace F.C.
Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace: Podence and Jonny scoreWolves ease past a hapless Crystal Palace side in the Premier League to maintain hopes of playing Europa League football next season.
BBC News
Crystal Palace 0-2 Man Utd: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says forwards must be more clinicalManchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes there is still room for improvement among his strikers following their 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.
BBC News
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pleased with important three points after slow start
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Homegrown Harry Kane is the ‘special one’ for Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham
Tottenham 3-0 Leicester: Son Heung-min and Harry Kane scoreTottenham boost their chances of Europa League football next season and inflict a huge blow on Leicester's Champions League ambitions.
BBC News
Spurs coast to victory to dent Leicester's Champions League hopesTottenham boost their chances of Europa League football next season and inflict a huge blow on Leicester's Champions League ambitions.
BBC News
Spurs pursuit of Hojbjerg puts Winks future in doubt - Sunday's gossipTottenham move for Saints midfielder, new deal for Manchester United forward, plus more.
BBC News
Premier League
Premier League match preview: Manchester City v Watford
Brighton 0-0 Newcastle: Hosts secure Premier League safetyBrighton secure their Premier League status for another season after an uneventful goalless draw against Newcastle at the Amex Stadium.
BBC News
Molineux Stadium
Daniel Podence
|
|
|
|
