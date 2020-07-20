Mocs Top 10

Global  
 

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
Rick Nyman getting us ready for the return of football with the best Mocs plays from last season.

It's his latest Top 10 List

Before the mocs hopefully kick off their new season, here's a list of top ten moments from last season.

Get over here for number ten.

And buckle up.

Elijah ibitokun-hanks trucks the d-b.

Second to a touchdown, this has to be the best feeling for a running back.

Speaking of touchdowns.

Number nine.

It's a big one.

Season opener against eastern illinois.

Nick tiano to bryce nunnelly.

59-yards to the house..

Number 8.

Matrix agent look-a-like winner goes to head coach rusty wright.

Find them and destroy them.

Number 7...the mocs destroys this play.

Mercer going downtown on this pass, but rashun freeman with the re-toure to turnover city as he punches the ball free and the mocs recovered.

Number 6...it's the trucker...ibitokun- hanks..truckin down the field and he blows a tire, but the bad hammy still doesn't stop him from scoring.

No guts.

No glory.

Number 5..two hands not needed.

Bryce nunnelly with the one- handed stretch catch between two defenders.

And what a beauty from reginald henderson.

One hand to shield the defender.

And one hand for the catch.

Bravo.

Number 4...this guy owns the list.

Bryce nunnelly.

Watch this.

D-b tips the ball off nunnelly's face mask, and he catches it with his chin.

Got get you another touchdown young man.

Number 3...after missing three field goals earlier...victor ulmo hits the game winner against etsu with 14 seconds left.

Oh what a relief it is.

Number two....ailym ford uprooting some bucs on this long run.

Get you some.

And number one, if quarterback nick tiano were to sell insurance the way he sells a fake, he'll be a millionaire.

Suckers.

Tiano takes the fake to the house against wofford..

Here's a final look at our forecast...




