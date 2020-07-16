Former Governor John Kasich expected to speak on behalf of Joe Biden at Democratic Convention

Former Governor John Kasich expected to speak on behalf of Joe Biden at Democratic Convention

In the four months since Joe Biden effectively won the Democratic presidential nomination, he has...

Maya Media RT @JohnnyAkzam : Some think it's @TheDemocrats making inroads with conservatives. The rest of us know it's the Right taking over both part… 3 minutes ago

Troy Young RT @JVER1 : 🇺🇸🌟❤️🌟🇺🇸 ♦️Thought: Former Republican Governor John Kasich: will take Bidens Spot at the Democrat Conversation .. Would… 2 minutes ago

Daina RT @politicususa : John Kasich will speak in favor of Joe Biden at the upcoming Democratic National Convention. https://t.co/FqLgT9TbH3 via… 2 minutes ago

🇺🇸Ryan Moore 🇺🇸 RT @G_TheOriginal : Former Ohio governor & failed presidential candidate John Kasich (R) is expected to speak at next month's Dem convention… 19 seconds ago

Christie Oliver RT @PastorDScott : So former Ohio Governor John (Vincent Price) Kasich is on Biden’s side now. Another double agent comes out of the closet… 11 seconds ago