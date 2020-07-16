Former Governor John Kasich expected to speak on behalf of Joe Biden at Democratic Convention
Christie Oliver RT @PastorDScott: So former Ohio Governor John (Vincent Price) Kasich is on Biden’s side now. Another double agent comes out of the closet… 11 seconds ago
🇺🇸Ryan Moore 🇺🇸 RT @G_TheOriginal: Former Ohio governor & failed presidential candidate John Kasich (R) is expected to speak at next month's Dem convention… 19 seconds ago
Daina RT @politicususa: John Kasich will speak in favor of Joe Biden at the upcoming Democratic National Convention. https://t.co/FqLgT9TbH3 via… 2 minutes ago
Troy Young RT @JVER1: 🇺🇸🌟❤️🌟🇺🇸
♦️Thought:
Former Republican Governor
John Kasich: will take Bidens
Spot at the Democrat
Conversation ..
Would… 2 minutes ago
Maya Media RT @JohnnyAkzam: Some think it's @TheDemocrats making inroads with conservatives.
The rest of us know it's the Right taking over both part… 3 minutes ago
Ohio Statehouse News Bureau (Unofficial) How Former #Ohio Gov. John #Kasich, A Republican, Might Help Democrats: Former #Ohio Governor and 2016 Republican p… https://t.co/kd45tjqa0d 5 minutes ago
John Kasich expected to speak at DNC on behalf of Joe BidenFormer Ohio Republican John Kasich expected to speak at Democratic National Convention on behalf of Joe Biden.
Chris Lu: Rampant covid cases stalling Trump's economic recovery hopesFormer Deputy Secretary of Labor Chris Lu joins Larry King on PoliticKING to talk about the stalling economic recovery in the U.S. Plus, why he thinks America's economy will continue to suffer until..
Trump Replaces Campaign Manager Brad Parscale With Bill StepienTrump Replaces Campaign Manager Brad Parscale With Bill Stepien The president announced that Parscale will remain as a senior advisor on the campaign. President Trump, via Twitter For Trump's 2016..