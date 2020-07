Woman pushing stroller with baby killed outside gas station

A woman pushing a stroller with a baby inside was shot to death Monday morning at a 7-Eleven in the 2600 block of Van Brunt Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri.

WITNESSES SAY THEY SAW A MAN SHOOT A WOMAN PUSHING A BABY STROLLER. HER DEATH ADDS TO A CLIMBING HOMICIDE TOTAL IN KANSAS CITY. THE SHOOTING TOOK PLACE IN THE MIDDLE OF THE PARKING LOT, AND WITH HER BABY NEARBY. WITNESSES SAID THEY SAW A MAN DRIVE INTO THE PARKING LOT ALONGSIDE THE VICTIM, SHOOT THE YOUNG WOMAN AND DRIVE AWAY. ONE WITNESS SAW A BLACK CAR DRIVE AWAY AFTER THEY HEARD GUNSHOTS. THE VICTIM'S BABY WAS IN THE STROLLER NEARBY.

THE WITNESSSAID ANOTHER MAN WASWITH THE VICTIM AND THEBABY AT THE TIME.SHE DIED THERE IN THEPARKING LOT.I just seen a black car comingout theparking lot, shoot, and I heardthegunshots.

"Hearing a mother scream, cry out of her deep gut, I know that feeling. I told her, just let it out. That was your child, that was your baby."

Itold her, just let it out.

POLICE ARE TALKING TO WITNESSES RIGHT NOW. AND YOU CAN HELP IF YOU HEARD OR SAW ANYTHING. YOUR TIPS WILL REMAIN ANONYMOUS.