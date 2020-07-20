The Rental movie clip - Shower Cam

The Rental movie clip - Shower Cam - Plot synopsis: Two couples on an oceanside getaway grow suspicious that the host of their seemingly perfect rental house may be spying on them.

Before long, what should have been a celebratory weekend trip turns into something far more sinister, as well-kept secrets are exposed and the four old friends come to see each other in a whole new light.

Dan Stevens and Alison Brie star in this unnerving and sophisticated debut thriller from Dave Franco (NEIGHBORS, IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK, THE DISASTER ARTIST).

Directed by: Dave Franco Starring: Dan Stevens, Alison Brie, Sheila Vand, Jeremy Allen White, Toby Huss