Gunslinging Couple Face Charges For Aiming At Protesters

A Missouri couple made headlines when they were seen in a viral video brandishing guns at protesters outside their mansion.

Now, CNN reports the Patricia and Mark McCloskey have been charged with the unlawful use of a weapon, which is a class E felony.

The couple's lawyer says his clients are being unfairly charged, citing the First and Second Amendments of the US Constitution.

Missouri Gov.

Mike Parson has sided with the couple, also saying he doesn't think the two should face charges.

A mob does not have the right to charge your property or come on your property.

They had every right to protect themselves.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson