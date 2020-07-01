Global  
 

Dreaming Of Country Living? Your Finances Are Going To Change
As the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic grinds on, some Americans are seriously considering ditching the city for the countryside.

But how would living a rural lifestyle affect your finances?

According to Business Insider, they'll definitely change.

While housing is nearly always significantly cheaper, other expenses will go up.

For example, maintaining and servicing a well and septic field can add up, as can maintaining a gravel driveway and access road.

You may also need special equipment or services, such as a riding lawnmower, a dumpster, or snow removal and tree-trimming services.

And of course, while you'll probably spend more on gas and streaming services, you're likely to spend far less on dining out and going to fancy soirees!

