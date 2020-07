Dr Disrespect speaks out, new battle royale, Henry Cavill & PC - Weekly Gaming Roundup: 17 July 2020

This week, we take a look at: - Guy "Dr. Disrespect" Beahm finally speaking out on his ban and plans for the future.

- Hyper Scape, Ubisoft's foray into the battle royale genre - the Far Cry 6 trailer - Henry Cavill and his sexy pc