Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Circus Performers Fail While Attempting Trick During Training
Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 00:10s - Published
Circus Performers Fail While Attempting Trick During Training

Circus Performers Fail While Attempting Trick During Training

This group of circus performers was attempting to perform a trick by holding a hula hoop on considerable height and making one guy jump through it.

They formed two formations, one for holding the hoop and the other one for him to jump off.

Unfortunately, while jumping, he lost balance and fell.

Thankfully, he fell on the mattress and didn't get hurt.

*The underlying music rights are not available for license.

For use of the video with the track(s) contained therein, please contact the music publisher(s) or relevant rightsholder(s).

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Guy Saves Girl From Falling off his Hands While Gymnastics' Training [Video]

Guy Saves Girl From Falling off his Hands While Gymnastics' Training

This guy was training for gymnastics with his flyer. He lifted her and held her from her feet post she climbed his shoulder. Suddenly she lost balance and began to fall. Thankfully, he held her ankles..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:10Published