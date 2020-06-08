Little Mix talent show to film with strict coronavirus guidelines

Little Mix's new TV talent competition series has been given the green light to go ahead as planned provided it follows strict coronavirus guidelines which include regular testing to make sure everyone is COVID -negative, regular hand-washing and sanitised communal areas.

Micheal Martin welcomes EU's budget and Covid-19 recovery fund The Taoiseach has hailed the EU agreement on a 1.82 trillion euro budget and coronavirus recovery fund.Micheal Martin said it is a strong deal which includes a substantial and significant package of measures.

Srinagar residents fulfilling gardening hobby during extended lockdown Amid re-imposed COVID lockdown, people are fulfilling their hobbies which they forgot in their busy lives in Jammu and Kashmir. Residents of Srinagar are buying seasonal flower plants and fancy plants to beautify their gardens and fulfill their hobby of gardening. During COVID-19 lockdown, people stay at home to safeguard them from the dreadful virus and the attention towards the flower gardens at home increases day by day in Kashmir. Last week, a strict lockdown was re-imposed by the Srinagar administration due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 6,122 active cases and 254 deaths due to the invisible virus till date.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock warned she'd have to 'work harder' because she's black Leigh-Anne Pinnock was warned she'd have to "work ten times harder" because she's black on the set of Little Mix's first-ever music video shoot.

A weight has lifted for Leigh-Anne Pinnock, since she spoke out about racism Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock has found a "weight has lifted" since she candidly spoke about racism in an emotional video recently.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock in tears after being 'verbally abused' by a stranger Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock was reduced to tears after being "verbally abused" by a stranger in a supermarket this week.