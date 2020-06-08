Little Mix talent show to film with strict coronavirus guidelines
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Little Mix talent show to film with strict coronavirus guidelines
Little Mix's new TV talent competition series has been given the green light to go ahead as planned provided it follows strict coronavirus guidelines which include regular testing to make sure everyone is COVID-negative, regular hand-washing and sanitised communal areas.
Amid re-imposed COVID lockdown, people are fulfilling their hobbies which they forgot in their busy lives in Jammu and Kashmir. Residents of Srinagar are buying seasonal flower plants and fancy plants to beautify their gardens and fulfill their hobby of gardening. During COVID-19 lockdown, people stay at home to safeguard them from the dreadful virus and the attention towards the flower gardens at home increases day by day in Kashmir. Last week, a strict lockdown was re-imposed by the Srinagar administration due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 6,122 active cases and 254 deaths due to the invisible virus till date.
The Taoiseach has hailed the EU agreement on a 1.82 trillion euro budget and coronavirus recovery fund.Micheal Martin said it is a strong deal which includes a substantial and significant package of measures.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:06Published