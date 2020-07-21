Man Dead, Woman Injured After Shooting In East Garfield Park Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:22s - Published 41 minutes ago Man Dead, Woman Injured After Shooting In East Garfield Park A man and a woman were standing on the street at Van Buren Street and Springfield Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. When shots were fired. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this CBS Chicago A man is dead after a shooting in the East Garfield Park neighborhood Monday night https://t.co/d7PE58D8CW 27 minutes ago 💃Roxanne D.C. police look for three black men after one killed, eight injured in ‘brazen’ mass shooting Nine adults — eight… https://t.co/KqSZ3ebzfc 7 hours ago 11Alive News 20-year-old Georgia woman killed in weekend boating accident in South Carolina https://t.co/GgzGpkhR4X 15 hours ago Brian James Isle of Wight: Dog shot dead after attacking two people and leaving woman with life changing injuries in The Fairwa… https://t.co/2DJswxW3Eq 16 hours ago Maren Siu KAJ RT @kpaxnews: One woman is dead and another injured after a crash that involved three vehicles Saturday night. https://t.co/3pQAE5zpbl 20 hours ago RAJ K. THAKUR Woman dead, child injured after crash in Wayne County https://t.co/YbE7k3t0ch 1 day ago Vanessa Lynn Sanderson RT @WNEP: A woman died and a child is injured after a crash in Wayne County. https://t.co/X4yOCRD2ok 1 day ago WNEP A woman died and a child is injured after a crash in Wayne County. https://t.co/X4yOCRD2ok 1 day ago