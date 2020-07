White House Chief of Staff suggests federal agents could come to Milwaukee

The White House Chief of Staff has suggested federal officials could come to Milwaukee to combat civil unrest.

MILWAUKEE'S COMMON COUNCILPRESIDENT IS TELLING THE WHITEHOUSE TO áNOT SEND FEDERALAGENTS TO THE CITY.THIS ISVIDEO FROM PORTLAND, OREGON...WHERE OFFICERS IN UNMARKEDVEHICLES RECENTLY ARRESTEDDEMONSTRATORS.

LOCAL POLICEHAVE CALLED SOME RECENTDEMONSTRATIONS THERE RIOTS.BUT HERE IN MILWAUKEE...ALDERMAN CAVALIER JOHNSON SAYSSENDING IN FEDERAL AGENTSWOULD ONLY HEIGHTEN TENSIONSAND CAUSE DEEPER DIVIDES.

THEPRESIDENT HAS MENTIONED IT'S APOSSIBILITY...<"55 I'm going to dosomething, that I can tellyou.

Because we're not goingto let New York and Chicagoand Philadelphia, Detroit, andBaltimore and all of these -Oakland is in a mess, we arenot going to let this happenin the country, all run byliberal Democrats.1:21"