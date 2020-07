Johnny Depp’s veggiehead nicknames for Leo DiCaprio & Channing Tatum are kind of hilarious Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 01:38s - Published 1 week ago Johnny Depp’s veggiehead nicknames for Leo DiCaprio & Channing Tatum are kind of hilarious Amber Heard told the London High Court that Johnny Depp not only accused her of having affairs with her co-stars, he also had some interesting nicknames for them. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Johnny Depp Watch Johnny Depp's veggiehead nicknames for Leo DiCaprio & Channing Tatum are kind of hilarious - https://t.co/P88fCWoWcB https://t.co/9n9R2QGl0g 3 days ago

Related videos from verified sources 3 Vintage Johnny Depp Films you have to watch



Johnny Depp's 3 best old school movies, ranked. Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO Duration: 01:18 Published on June 9, 2020