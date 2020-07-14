Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sturgeon: UK government negligent on Russian interference
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:35s - Published
Sturgeon: UK government negligent on Russian interference

Sturgeon: UK government negligent on Russian interference

The First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon says that the UK government has been negligent in the face of potential Russian interference on the Brexit referendum.

Report by Bassaneseg.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nicola Sturgeon Nicola Sturgeon First Minister of Scotland, Leader of the Scottish National Party

Bars, hairdressers and churches among venues open again in Scotland as lockdown eases [Video]

Bars, hairdressers and churches among venues open again in Scotland as lockdown eases

Bars, churches, hairdressers and other venues have opened in Scotland as the country eases its Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. As Scotland marked its first full week with no Covid-19 related deaths since March, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the changes were "hard-earned".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:00Published
Sturgeon: Biggest step for Scotland out of lockdown today [Video]

Sturgeon: Biggest step for Scotland out of lockdown today

The First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, says that "today marks the biggest step for Scotland out of lockdown", as museums, hairdressers, place of worships, cinemas and other indoor activities finally reopen. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:59Published
Sturgeon announces no coronavirus deaths have been reported in Scotland for a full week [Video]

Sturgeon announces no coronavirus deaths have been reported in Scotland for a full week

Nicola Sturgeon announces that Scotland has now gone a full week without any new coronavirus deaths.The milestone comes as Scotland eases its lockdown restrictions further. Venues like museums, galleries and other attractions have reopened there today.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published
Scotland reports 6th day of no coronavirus deaths [Video]

Scotland reports 6th day of no coronavirus deaths

First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed there have been no coronavirus related deaths in the country for the 6th day in a row. The politician went on to confirm the reopening of tourism, museums, childcare, hairdressing and faith centres Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:57Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Man seizes bus, takes 20 passengers hostage in western Ukraine [Video]

Man seizes bus, takes 20 passengers hostage in western Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Facebook that "shots were heard, the bus was damaged."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:26Published
Boris Johnson and Mike Pompeo meet in Downing Street [Video]

Boris Johnson and Mike Pompeo meet in Downing Street

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo has sat down for talks with the prime minister Boris Johnson in the garden of Number Ten, ahead of a meeting with the foreign secretary Dominic Raab later today. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:40Published
Hundreds line the streets to pay last respect to Charlton [Video]

Hundreds line the streets to pay last respect to Charlton

Jack Charlton's funeral cortege drives through his hometown of Ashington and people line the streets to pay final respect to the beloved footballer. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:47Published
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives in Downing Street [Video]

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives in Downing Street

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has arrived in Downing Street for talks with the prime minister Boris Johnson, ahead of further meetings with foreign secretary Dominic Raab. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:20Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this