Sturgeon: UK government negligent on Russian interference

Bars, churches, hairdressers and other venues have opened in Scotland as the country eases its Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. As Scotland marked its first full week with no Covid-19 related deaths since March, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the changes were "hard-earned".
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:00Published
The First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, says that "today marks the biggest step for Scotland out of lockdown", as museums, hairdressers, place of worships, cinemas and other indoor activities finally reopen. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Nicola Sturgeon announces that Scotland has now gone a full week without any new coronavirus deaths.The milestone comes as Scotland eases its lockdown restrictions further. Venues like museums, galleries and other attractions have reopened there today.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published
First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed there have been no coronavirus related deaths in the country for the 6th day in a row. The politician went on to confirm the reopening of tourism, museums, childcare, hairdressing and faith centres Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
US secretary of state Mike Pompeo has sat down for talks with the prime minister Boris Johnson in the garden of Number Ten, ahead of a meeting with the foreign secretary Dominic Raab later today. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Jack Charlton's funeral cortege drives through his hometown of Ashington and people line the streets to pay final respect to the beloved footballer. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has arrived in Downing Street for talks with the prime minister Boris Johnson, ahead of further meetings with foreign secretary Dominic Raab. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn