Huge police cordon set up in response to Ukraine hostage situation

Police in Lutsk, western Ukraine have set up a large police cordon in response to an armed man who has taken around 20 hostages on a bus today (July 21).

Footage shows the perimeter that has been set up by authorities as passersby look on.

Local reports suggest the hostage-taker has "booby-trapped" the bus as well as discharging gunfire.