Thousands gather for Jack Charlton funeral
The funeral of England World Cup winner and former Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton has taken place with thousands of people lining the streets in Ashington to pay their respects.
ajaygolmalgobisharma RT @radioairenews: The funeral of Leeds United legend Jack Charlton will take place later.
His cortege will pass through his hometown of A… 6 hours ago
Radio Aire News The funeral of Leeds United legend Jack Charlton will take place later.
His cortege will pass through his hometown… https://t.co/CA39h7J2UM 7 hours ago
Hundreds line the streets to pay last respect to CharltonJack Charlton's funeral cortege drives through his hometown of Ashington and people line the streets to pay final respect to the beloved footballer. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at..
Crowds line streets to pay tribute to Jack CharltonHundreds of people lined the streets of Ashington to pay their respects to World Cup-winning hero Jack Charlton.Leeds United legend Charlton, who went on to become a successful manager most notably..