Thousands gather for Jack Charlton funeral
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:11s - Published
Thousands gather for Jack Charlton funeral

Thousands gather for Jack Charlton funeral

The funeral of England World Cup winner and former Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton has taken place with thousands of people lining the streets in Ashington to pay their respects.

