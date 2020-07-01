Global  
 

Essential workers strike
Video Credit: WKTV
Workers across the country, and locally at places like the Oneida Center, rallied together to push for hazard pay and workplace equality.

Of thousands in more than 25 cities for a day of action for black lives.... demanding corporations and government take action to confront racism.

The oneida center silent vigil highlighted the impacts of discrimination, low wages, lack of hazard pay, and poor staffing for healthcare workers and the people they care for.

These workers say they want management at oneida center to hear their concerns and make an offer that works for everyone.

Shatasha - "these owners need to take responsibility; they need to step up to the plate and be team players with us.

Yes, you may own this building, yes you may make a lot of money in this building but you don't run this building.

Your workers run this building, the sooner they get to see that, the sooner they will understand that their employees deserve much more than what they're offering them."

None grace - "our health care workers at oneida center have been actually protesting for the past three months throughout this whole pandemic for hazard pay, for safe staffing, for proper ppe, so this is just yet another event.> organizers with the national strike for black lives say at least 20-thousand workers in 160 cities walked off the job..... inspired by the racial reckoning that followed the deaths of several black men and women at the hands of police.

