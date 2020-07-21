Greta Thunberg to Donate All of Her 1M Euro to Climate Change Projects Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:54s - Published 4 minutes ago Greta Thunberg to Donate All of Her 1M Euro to Climate Change Projects 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Caribbean Queen RT @towntro: Greta Thunberg has pledged to donate $114,000 to combat the spread of coronavirus in the Amazon. Not kidding. 🤣 12 seconds ago Eurofactor New: Greta Thunberg to donate one-million-euro humanitarian prize https://t.co/Z0eCzPMoJG 13 seconds ago Ket RT @wes_chu: 17yr old teenager wins Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity and 1.14M award. 17yr old activist teenager donates all to fight corona… 27 seconds ago MC RT @CNBC: Greta Thunberg wins 1 million euro prize, says she will donate it to environmental groups https://t.co/V70ZfL6N6p 1 minute ago JoAnne Williams Greta Thunberg will donate $114,000 to fight the coronavirus in the Brazilian Amazon https://t.co/c5AFTtSOCv #SmartNews 1 minute ago Jetplane10 RT @SamLitzinger: BBC News - Greta Thunberg to donate one-million-euro humanitarian prize https://t.co/tgtbWBG5Hh 1 minute ago @klingerf RT RT @CNN: Greta Thunberg will donate $114,000 to fight the coronavirus in the Brazilian Amazon https://t.co/N9yOag2KFy 1 minute ago swissbusiness Greta Thunberg will donate $114,000 to fight the coronavirus in the Brazilian Amazon https://t.co/a6HUyiYeaz 2 minutes ago