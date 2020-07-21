Global  
 

Depp trial: Ex-wife denies any affairs in court
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:42s - Published
Amber Heard claimed she had been told Depp pushed his ex-girlfriend Kate Moss down some stairs while also denying an affair with co-star James Franco.

