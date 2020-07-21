Depp trial: Ex-wife denies any affairs in court
Amber Heard claimed she had been told Depp pushed his ex-girlfriend Kate Moss down some stairs while also denying an affair with co-star James Franco.
AssedBaig RT @MarkWatts_1: Johnny Depp turned up at his neighbour’s “a bit distraught”, saying that his partner Amber Heard “likes to hit” him, his l… 3 days ago
Mark Watts Johnny Depp turned up at his neighbour’s “a bit distraught”, saying that his partner Amber Heard “likes to hit” him… https://t.co/tk6QIOyxXX 4 days ago
Depp trial: Amber Heard denies affairsAmber Heard has told the High Court in London she did not have affairs during her relationship with Johnny Depp.