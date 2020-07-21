Russia report: UK took 'eye off the ball'
Ministers 'did not want to know' if Moscow meddled in the Brexit vote, an MP says, as the government rules out an investigation.
Government accused of being ‘slow’ to respond to risk of Russian interferenceA long-awaited report on Russia’s activities in the UK has concluded that the Government “took its eye off the ball” and failed to respond to Moscow’s threat.
5 Things You Should Know About The Russia ReportThe Russia report, compiled by parliament’s intelligence and security committee, was finally released on Tuesday. The report found that the UK government “took its eye off the ball” of the..