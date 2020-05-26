28 million people are about to be evicted. Should landlords cancel rent?

As COVID-19 cases surge again in parts of the country, 19 million Americans are currently unemployed.

28 million are in danger of losing their homes.

Meanwhile, in March and June, the combined wealth of America’s 614 billionaires increased by $500 billion dollars.

As more as more people lose their jobs and health insurance, economic inequality can become deadly—so how do we stop it?