28 million people are about to be evicted. Should landlords cancel rent?
As COVID-19 cases surge again in parts of the country, 19 million Americans are currently unemployed.
28 million are in danger of losing their homes.
Meanwhile, in March and June, the combined wealth of America’s 614 billionaires increased by $500 billion dollars.
As more as more people lose their jobs and health insurance, economic inequality can become deadly—so how do we stop it?
Watch full episodes of More In Common online at ABC.
Stream 28 million people are about to be evicted.
Should landlords cancel rent?
Instantly.
Landlord Sues Gap Over $66-Million In RentBusiness Insider reports the US's largest mall operator filed a lawsuit against Gap Inc. on Tuesday.
The suit alleges that Gap has not paid more than $65.9 million in rent and other charges over the..
LA City Announces $100M Relief Program For Renters, LandlordsThe city said it will use $100 million in federal pandemic relief funding to help about 50,000 families across the city struggling to pay rent.
Filipino landlord removes house roof during rainstorm as 'pregnant tenant was unable to pay rent'A cruel landlord allegedly removed a struggling tenant's roof during a rainstorm after she was unable to pay rent due to the coronavirus downturn.
Footage shows the pregnant mother-of-one, Princess..