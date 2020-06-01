Landlords sue Gov. Andy Beshear to resume evictions in Northern Kentucky

Andy Beshear to open evictions courts in Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties after a months-long moratorium on evictions due to coronavirus.

"A LOCAL ATTORNEY IS FILING ALAWSUIT AGAINST THE GOVERNOROF KENTUCKY ON BEHALF OF THEGREATER CINCINNATI ANDNORTHERN KENTUCKY APARTMENTASSOCIATION.HIS GOAL -- TOOPEN EVICTIONS COURTS BACK UPIN BOONE, KENTON AND CAMPBELLCOUNTIES."WCPO 9 NEWS REPORTERJAKE RYLE EXPLAINS WHAT THATMEANS FOR FOLKS WHO RENT INTHESE UNCERTAIN TIMES.LIFE HIT ROCCOREA."Yep.

WE had a baby the firstweek of March.

They gave me aweek off."FAST..My employer was talking aboutcutting some hours.

Theneverything got shut down.

Iworked at a restaurant."HE WASWITHOUT A JOB..

WITHOUT MONEYCOMING IN..

AND A RENT PAYMENTDUE., "I told the landlord weweren't going to pay thembecause we didn't have anymoney."HIS LANDLORD..

ALEXINGTON COMPANY..

WAIVED THELATE FEE FOR TWO MONTHS..BUTHE SAYS IT WASN'T ENOUGH., "They still charged money.They didn't do anything.

Itmade life easier because theydidn't try to force me out.

I."FOR ATTORNEY CHRIS WIEST.., "80% of tenants that haveissues have been resolved thatway.

Then we have the other20%..""Wiest says most landlords inNorthern Kentucky offer tenantassistance funds..

Andprograms..

Or get theirtenants on payment plans.Trying to do everything theycan to ensure folks can stillpay rent."THE STATEWIDEMORATORIUM ON EVICTIONS WASSET TO EXPIRE THIS MONTH.WEIST SAYS GOVERNOR ANDYBESHEAR MIGHT EXTEND IT TOOCTOBER.The landlords just lost it.And said no.

We've had enough,"NOW HE'S REPRESENTINGLANDLORDS.., "The landlords saw thetenants not paying rent comingin with new flatscreen tvsinto their apartments withtheir stimulus money."WEISTSAYS BESHEAR'S ORDER IS TOOVAGUE..You can be fully employed thiswhole time.

Raking it in.

Atyour 6 figure a year job as atenant, and you don't have topay because the governorbasically says you can't doanything about it."REA SAYSHE'D LIKE TO SEE LANDLORDSCOMING UP WITH MORE OPTIONS TOHELP DURING THESE TOUGHTIMES., " People are going to gosomewhere.

If people don'thave money I don't know whereyou think they're going togo?"."The piper is coming.

You maywant to try to call yourlandlord and work it out withthem."IN COVINGTON..JAKE RYLE,WCPO 9 NEWS.