Missouri Congressman William Lacy Clay remembers his friend, Rep. John Lewis Video Credit: KTVI - Duration: 00:36s - Published 2 weeks ago Missouri Congressman William Lacy Clay remembers his friend, Rep. John Lewis Missouri Congressman William Lacy Clay is mourning the loss of his close friend, U.S. Representative John Lewis of Georgia. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like