James Bond GOLDENEYE movie clip - Aston Martin DB5 versus Ferrari F355 It’s Aston Martin DB5 versus Ferrari F355 in the GOLDENEYE (1995) car chase between Bond (Pierce Brosnan) and Onatopp (Famke Janssen).

It wasn’t the stunt drivers but Pierce Brosnan himself who caused the most damage to the DB5.

He said: “We did about eight takes and they said, ‘What’s that smell?’ And I said, ‘I don’t know?’ I had been driving up the mountain with the handbrake on.”