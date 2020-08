They voiced their displeasure with the city commission and are calling for action on issues of race.

Protesters lined Dixie Highway in front of the city hall in Lake Worth Beach.

Protesters demand justice on issues of race in Lake Worth Beach

THEY VOICED THEIRDISPLEASURE WITH THE CITYCOMMISSION - AND ARE CALLINGFOR ACTION ON ISSUES OF RACE.REPORTER TODD WILSON WAS THEREAND HAS THE STORY.<< NATS:(10:23:48) 2 SEC NOJUSTICE, NO PEACE (VO) BISHOPMELVIN PINKNEY WITH NEW LIFEZION TEMPLE LEADS A GROUP OFPROTESTORS IN LAKE WORTHBEACH.

(SOT 10:14:06) 3 SEC.WE WANT PEOPLE TO KNOW WE CAREABOUT THIS CITY.

NATS: (VO)PINKNEY SAYS HE'S TRYING TOSHINE A LIGHT ON WHAT HE SAYSIS INACTION BY THE CITYCOMMISSION ON RACIAL ISSUESINVOLVING AFRICAN AMERICAN'S.HE SAYS THEY'VE DONE A LOT OFTALKING BUT THAT'S ABOUT IT.(SOT 10:14:45) 9 SEC PEOPLEWANT TO SEE ACTION, YOU CANSAY THEY'RE DRAGGING THEIRFEET, MAYBE THEY'RE.

JUST NOTMOVING FAST ENOUGH.

BUT PEOPLENEED TO SEE ACTION.

NATS: (VO)IN RECENT WEEKS - CITYCOMMISSIONERS HAVE SOUGHTCOMMUNITY INPUT ON THEPOSSIBLE CREATION OF A TRASKFORCE TO ADRESS SYSTEMICRACISM.

THE GROUP GATHEREDTODAY IS A MIXTURE OF YOUNGAND SEASONED, BLACK AND WHITE.INCLUDING NO LESS THAN FOURLOCAL CHURCHES WHO'VE GOTTENINVOLVED.

ANOTHER HOT TOPICBEFORE LAKE WORTH BEACH - THEPOTENTIAL RENAMING OF DIXIEHIGHWAY.

(SOT 10:19:25)(TONYCATO - NEW HOPE MISSIONARYBAPTIST CHURCH) 12 SEC I'MYOUR BROTHER AND YOU LOVE MEAND YOU APPRECIATE ME THEN YOUWOULDN'T WANT ME TO BEREMINDED IN ANY WAY OF A TIMEWHERE OUR PAST OR PRESENTEXPERIENCED PAIN.

NATS: (VO)COMMISSIONER OMARI HARDYSHOWED HIS SUPPORT FOR THERALLY.

(SOT10:22:27 )(COMMISSIONER OMARI HARDY-LAKEWORTH BEACH CITY COMMISSION) 9SEC I THINK IT'S IMPORTANTWHAT THEY ARE DOING.

WESHOULDN'T STOP MARCHING, WESHOULDN'T STOP PROTESTING, WESHOULD CONTINUE TO DRAWATTENTION LOCALLY TODISPARITIES THAT EXIST WITHINOUR COMMUNITY ON THE BASIS OFRACE.

NATS: (VO) THE GROUPHERE SAYS TIME FOR ACTION.

INLAKE WORTH BEACH, TODD WILSON,FOX 29 NEWS, WE'VE GOT YCOVERED.