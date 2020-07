State authorities reveal new task force to tackle rampant fake NV unemployment claims Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:44s - Published 4 minutes ago State authorities reveal new task force to tackle rampant fake NV unemployment claims Nevada authorities announced a new task force between state and federal authorities to identify and investigates fake unemployment claims that are becoming more common and impacting many Nevada businesses. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend NEW CRACK DOWN ON FAKEUNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS.AS 13 INVESTIGATES REPORTED...BUSINESSES IN NEVADA AREGETTING HIT WITH FAKE CLAIMS...TONIGHT...13 INVESTIGATES REPORTER JOEBARTELS EXPLAINS HOW THIS NEWTASK FORCE WILL WORK.(TAKE PKG) THEY'RE USED TOLAW AND ORDER..ATTORNEY CRAIG P KENNY ANDASSOCIATES..SAYS..THEY'VE NOW FALLEN VICTIM TO ABIG FINANCIAL SCAM INVOLVINGUNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS! SOT:KRIS ELLSWORTH BUSINESS MANAGERCRAIG KENNY AND ASSOCIATES 2:55"WE HAVE NOT ONCE LAID OFF ASINGLE EMPLOYEE OR FURLOUGHEDA SINGLE EMPLOYEE EVERYONE HASBEEN WORKING SINCE DAY ONE OFTHE PANDEMIC." KRIS ELLSWORTH IS THEBUSINESS MANAGER FOR THE LAWFIRM..SHE SAYS..SIX EMPLOYEES..INCLUDING ATTORNEYS..AND CRAIG KENNY HIMSELF..LEARNED..SOMEONE WAS ABLE TO FILE FAKEUNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS..IN THEIR NAMES...AND RECEIVED POTENTIALLYTHOUSANDS..IN BENEFITS..ELLSWORTH CONTACTED STATEUNEMPLOYMENT AUTHORITIES..SOT: 3:52 KRIS ELLSWORTHBUSINESS MANAGER CRAIG KENNYAND ASSOCIATES "THE WOMAN ISPOKE TO SAID IT'S VERYWIDESPREAD THEY HAVE THOUSANDSOF THESE CLAIMS ARE DEALINGWITH AND THAT THEY'RE TARGETINGHIGH EARNERS." ELLSWORTH..SAYS...THE THIEVES ARE ABLE TOPROVIDE..CORRECT DATE OFBIRTHS..SOCIAL SECURITY NUMBERS..WAGE INFORMATION AND PLACES OFEMPLOYMENT..ELLSWORTH SAYS..THE OFFICE DID NOT RECEIVE ACALL OR ANY VERIFICATION BEFORETHE FAKE CLAIMS WERE PAID.KRIS ELLSWORTH BUSINESS MANAGERCRAIG KENNY AND ASSOCIATES 5:50"IT'S RIDICULOUS RIGHT NOW THEYARE NOT CONFIRMING ANYTHINGTHESE PEOPLE WHO ARE COMMITTINGTHESE FRAUDULENT CLAIMS THEYHAVE THE CORRECT WAGEINFORMATION THEYALSO HAVE THE CORRECT SOCIALSECURITY NUMBERS IT'S GOT TO BEEITHER BE AN INSIDE JOB OR THEYWERE HACKED AND NOBODY WANTS TOBUT ALL THREE DESCRIBE..TROUBLE TO EVEN REPORT..IT SAYS THERE'S TOO MANYPEOPLE WAITING AND IT JUSTDISCONNECTS YOU THERE'S ALSO A(AY- RON) FORD NOWINVESTIGATING..HTTPS://WWW.YOUTUBE.COM/WATCH?V=KWTN66IIXF U:18 AARON FORD/NEVADA ATTORNEYGENERAL "WE ARE SEEING ALLTYPES OF SCAMS IN OURCOMMUNITIES RIGHT NOW.YOU ARE BEING SCAMMED YOU CANTURN TO MY OFFICE FOR HELP." THE ATTORNEY GENERALRELEASING THIS MESSAGE EARLIERTHIS YEAR..AFTER THE STEEP RISE IN FRAUDAND COMPLAINTS CONNECTED TOCOVID-19...FEDERAL AUTHORITIES ARE WORKINGALONG SIDE STATE AND LOCAL LAWENFORCEMENT..IN A NEW FRAUD TASK FORCETO TRACK DOWN..THE CAUSE OF THE FRAUD.JOE BARTELS 13 ACTION NEWSWE HAVE SUBMITTED QUESTIONS TODETR TO HELP CLARIFY WHAT ISGOING ON WITH THESE FAKECLAIMS..SO FAR WE HAVE NOT HEARDBACK.THE COTTONWOOD FIRE..BURNING NEAR GOOD-SPRINGS IN A





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Task Force Report Says 18 States Should Roll Back Reopening



Task Force Report Says 18 States Should Roll Back Reopening The 359-page, unpublished document was created for the White House coronavirus task force led by Vice President Mike Pence. It refers to a.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:20 Published 5 days ago Guidance issued by New York State Education Department on reopening schools



NYSED says the guidance was informed by four virtual Regional School Reopening Task Force meetings and student forum hosted last month. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 02:05 Published 5 days ago Tennessee's new unemployment claims top more 25,000, a first since May



In the past three weeks, the state has seen an increase in new claims filed. The week ending in July 4 totaled more than 25 thousand. This is the first time Tennessee has topped 24-thousand since May. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 01:47 Published 1 week ago