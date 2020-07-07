Halsey urges fans not to ridicule Kanye West amid mental health concerns

Halsey Gets Hand Tattoo Tribute To Juice WRLD



The pandemic hasn't stopped some of your favorite celebrities from getting tattooed, especially now that some studios are opening up again. Case in point: Cardi B showed off two new tattoos (one of which was a touch-up to her iconic phoenix) in late May and early June. Now, singer Halsey is the latest to get new ink, and this one is a tribute to her late friend and musician Jarad Anthony Higgins, more commonly known as Juice WRLD.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33 Published on January 1, 1970