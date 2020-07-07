Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Halsey urges fans not to ridicule Kanye West amid mental health concerns
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Halsey urges fans not to ridicule Kanye West amid mental health concerns

Halsey urges fans not to ridicule Kanye West amid mental health concerns

Halsey has asked her fans to "offer silence" to Kanye West if they can't show compassion amid concerns he's having a manic episode as part of his bipolar disorder.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Halsey (singer) Halsey (singer) American singer, songwriter, and activist from New Jersey

Halsey Gets Hand Tattoo Tribute To Juice WRLD [Video]

Halsey Gets Hand Tattoo Tribute To Juice WRLD

The pandemic hasn't stopped some of your favorite celebrities from getting tattooed, especially now that some studios are opening up again. Case in point: Cardi B showed off two new tattoos (one of which was a touch-up to her iconic phoenix) in late May and early June. Now, singer Halsey is the latest to get new ink, and this one is a tribute to her late friend and musician Jarad Anthony Higgins, more commonly known as Juice WRLD.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published
G-Eazy 'in a better headspace' since Halsey split [Video]

G-Eazy 'in a better headspace' since Halsey split

Rap star G-Eazy has been in a "much better headspace" since his separation from Halsey.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 00:54Published

Kanye West Kanye West American rapper, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer

Dave Chappelle jets off to support Kanye West following Twitter meltdown [Video]

Dave Chappelle jets off to support Kanye West following Twitter meltdown

Comedian Dave Chappelle has flown to join Kanye West after the bipolar rap star stunned followers with a bizarre Twitter rant aimed at his wife and her family on Monday night.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published
Jamie Lynn Spears calls for compassion for mental health sufferers [Video]

Jamie Lynn Spears calls for compassion for mental health sufferers

Jamie Lynn Spears has urged fans and followers on social media to respect people with mental health issues following ongoing concerns about Kanye West's wellbeing.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Halsey Supports Kanye West as She Shares Her Struggles With Bipolar Disorder

Halsey is asking fans not to make jokes when it comes to mental health. The "Without Me" singer took...
E! Online - Published

Jamie Lynn Spears Asks Fans to Respect Privacy for Mental Health Issues, Supports Halsey's Tweets About Kanye West

Jamie Lynn Spears is speaking out amid Kanye West‘s tweets that left many concerned about his...
Just Jared - Published

Kanye West's Twitter rant sparks #PrayForYe trending hashtag as fans worry about artist's mental health

Kanye West fans are worried about his mental health amid recent seemingly erratic behavior as the...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this

BMXE1

Music Halsey urges fans not to ridicule Kanye West amid mental health concerns 4 hours ago

Yo_Buzz1

YoBuzz Halsey urges fans not to ridicule Kanye West amid mental health concerns https://t.co/Zvdz3aYGg1 8 hours ago

mytalk1071

myTalk 107.1 #Halsey has asked her fans to “offer silence” to Kanye West if they can’t show compassion amid concerns he’s having… https://t.co/l89nFW9GPS 15 hours ago

Echoingwalls

Echoingwalls Music Halsey urges fans not to ridicule Kanye West amid mental health concerns - … https://t.co/fFB15UqB1B https://t.co/mYafYNgiGZ 18 hours ago

ultimateukchart

The Ultimate UK Chart Halsey urges fans not to ridicule Kanye West amid mental health concerns https://t.co/MtDflBLQen 19 hours ago

AmigoMusic

Amigo Music 🇬🇧 - @MusicNewsWeb - Halsey urges fans not to ridicule Kanye West amid mental health concerns https://t.co/jb9bWTWxbe 19 hours ago

MusicNewsWeb

Music-News.com https://t.co/cGbkkwo6Jk Halsey urges fans not to ridicule Kanye West amid mental health concerns… https://t.co/tAHK9aEhpw 19 hours ago

rileycamrynfan

Riley Camryn fan account Halsey urges fans not to ridicule Kanye West amid mental health concerns https://t.co/2KZ1P08baY #RileyCamryn https://t.co/j9tvHUHzq0 19 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Kanye West's Twitter Rant, Halsey's Mental Health Compassion & More on Megan Thee Stallion Shooting | Billboard News [Video]

Kanye West's Twitter Rant, Halsey's Mental Health Compassion & More on Megan Thee Stallion Shooting | Billboard News

Kanye West's Twitter Rant, Halsey's Mental Health Compassion & More on Megan Thee Stallion Shooting | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 02:54Published
Halsey Urges Patience For People With Bipolar Disorder | Billboard News [Video]

Halsey Urges Patience For People With Bipolar Disorder | Billboard News

Halsey has been upfront about her struggles with mental health over the years, and in a series of early morning tweets on Tuesday (July 21), the singer urged patience and understanding for those who..

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:15Published
Kanye West Claims Kim Kardashian Tried to 'Lock Me up' After Campaign Rally [Video]

Kanye West Claims Kim Kardashian Tried to 'Lock Me up' After Campaign Rally

Kanye West Claims Kim Kardashian Tried to 'Lock Me up' After Campaign Rally Following West's bizarre campaign rally on Sunday, the 43-year-old rapper took to Twitter on Monday to make some unusual..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:55Published