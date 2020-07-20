Celebrity group invests in women's soccer Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:06s - Published 10 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:06s - Published Celebrity group invests in women's soccer Israeli-American actress Natalie Portman and more than a dozen former U.S. women's national team players have formed an ownership group to set up a professional women's soccer team in Los Angeles from 2022. Francis Maguire reports. 0

