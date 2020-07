The Sit-Down: Jenn Hildreth Video Credit: CBS Local - Duration: 13:17s - Published 7 minutes ago The Sit-Down: Jenn Hildreth The play by play announcer joins CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith to discuss the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup, the biggest surprises so far and what it will be mean to call the championship match on CBS. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this