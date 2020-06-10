Delhi rains: Part of Ashoka Road caves in

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya M Scindia took oath as Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh in Delhi on July 22. Before taking oath as Rajya Sabha member, Scindia greeted Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Kharge. First-time MP from the Shiv Sena, Priyanka Chaturvedi also took oath as Rajya Sabha member. Around 43 of the 61 newly elected members of RS took oath today.
While addressing a press conference in the national capital on July 22, the Transport Minister of Delhi, Kailash Gahlot lamented on statement of Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. He said, "I ask Dushyant Chautala, you are also a Jat, if you are feeble-minded or mad, then how did you become Haryana Deputy Chief Minister? Chautala should ask for Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb's resignation." "We demand Biplab Deb's resignation. Insult of Jats won't be tolerated," Kailash Gahlot added.
Heavy rain lashed several parts of New Delhi on July 22. The streets of national capital got waterlogged and roads were aplenty following heavy rainfall. However, the rains brought relief from the soaring temperature in the city. India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted heavy rain in the national capital today.
Parts of Bihar's Sitamarhi have been badly affected due to floods. Buildings and temples submerged, people were seen struggling in district. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in the area for today and tomorrow.
IMD senior scientist Naresh Kumar on June 28 briefed about weather forecast of Bihar and northern states for upcoming two days. He said that Bihar and northeastern states will receive heavy rainfall activity in the coming two days. "There will be no heavy rainfall in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi NCR in the coming five days. Central India is likely to receive moderate rainfall in coming days," he added.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with senior administrative officers of Delhi-NCR in view of COVID-19 management and situation in the national capital. Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal was also present in the meeting. Meanwhile, total number of coronavirus cases stand for 47, 102. 1,904 people lost their lives due to the deadly virus in the national capital.
Solar power panels on Nizamuddin Bridge severely damaged due to rain and strong winds that hit parts of the national capital and adjoining areas on June 10 evening. Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorm lashed parts of Delhi-NCR. No injuries were reported so far.
Parts of the national capital received rainfall on the evening of June 10. Mesmerising scenes were captured at Janpath area. Weather change brought relief to people amid scorching heat. Noida also witnessed heavy rainfall.
