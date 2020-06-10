Delhi rains: Part of Ashoka Road caves in

Global  
 

Heavy rain lashed national capital on July 22.

The streets of Delhi got severely waterlogged following downpour.

Part of Ashoka Road caved in.

Waterlogging was also seen outside Golf Club area of Delhi.

Delhi-NCR is receiving rain spells from earlier this week.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted heavy rain in the national capital today.

