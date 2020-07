Preferred bidder chosen for Wigan Athletic Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:30s - Published 6 minutes ago Preferred bidder chosen for Wigan Athletic Wigan Athletic joint administrator Gerald Krasner speaks to Sky Sports News about the process of selecting their preferred bidder, the criteria they met and what lies ahead in the process. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like Related news from verified sources Wigan Athletic: Preferred bidder chosen, says administrator Gerald Krasner A preferred buyer for Championship club Wigan Athletic has been chosen, says administrator Gerald...

BBC News - Published 49 minutes ago





Tweets about this